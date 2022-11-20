Wildcats finish season at 9-3 in the first round of NCAA Division II playoffs

MANKATO, Minn. (KTIV) - Wayne State made a trip to Mankato, Minnesota Saturday to face #19 Minnesota State in the first round of the NCAA Division II Playoffs.

Both teams came in at 9-2 on the season and shared the NSIC regular season title with Bemidji State. The Wildcats have won their past four-straight games and are making their second playoff appearance in school history, with the last one coming in 2008.

The two faced each other during the regular season in Wayne, Neb. in October, where the Wildcats took a 41-33 win.

On Saturday, #19 Minnesota State scored on four straight possessions in the second half that led to the Mavericks defeating Wayne State 26-9 Saturday afternoon in first round of NCAA Division II playoffs.

The Wildcats end their season with a 9-3 record.

