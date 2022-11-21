Around Siouxland: The One Act Play That Goes Wrong

By KTIV Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Le Mars Community Theatre is preparing for its latest production, “The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong.”

The play, which will have multiple showings from Dec. 1-7, is a classic murder mystery story.

There has been an untimely death at a country manor, everyone is a suspect, and an inspector is set on the case to find who the culprit is. However, when this play is performed by the accident-prone thespians of The Cornley Drama Society, everything that can go wrong … does.

Tickets can be purchased online.

