Around Siouxland: The One Act Play That Goes Wrong
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Le Mars Community Theatre is preparing for its latest production, “The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong.”
The play, which will have multiple showings from Dec. 1-7, is a classic murder mystery story.
There has been an untimely death at a country manor, everyone is a suspect, and an inspector is set on the case to find who the culprit is. However, when this play is performed by the accident-prone thespians of The Cornley Drama Society, everything that can go wrong … does.
Tickets can be purchased online.
Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.