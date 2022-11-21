Christmas Acres’ 26th year began this weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - 26 years ago Christmas Acres was created just outside of Le Mars.

It all started when Co-owner Rob Scheitler was 10 years old on his family farm.

26 years ago, he and his wife had a house built that could handle the electrical needs of Christmas Acres.

Months of hard work have been completed... Christmas Acres is now open for the public to enjoy.

After well over 2 decades of hard work and the Christmas spirit is still shining bright for Rob Scheitler, a co-owner of Christmas Acres.

“What this whole thing means to us, there’s three letters in our driveway j-o-y, joy. So, when you leave here, we hope that leave with joy in your heart and a smile on your face. We do this all for charity, so all the money that comes in our little donation box at the end of our driveway helps feed the people in need,” said Scheitler.

Putting together a display this large is time consuming.

Work continued all the way up until the morning of opening day.

There are an estimated 250,000 lights just in the tree’s, fences and bushes, as well as nearly 200 lighted sculptures and many vintage decorations.

Being able to see the emotions the display can cause is one of the many reasons Scheitler continues to put in the work to host Christmas Acres.

“When we have grown adults that stand in our driveway some nights with tears running down their eyes and down their cheeks because of what we do here, that’s where it gets me,” said Scheitler.

Christmas Acres creates an environment where people can get away and enjoy a night with their loved ones.

“Let’s face it, politics all the stuff that goes on and all of that... people just need a place to get away and Christmas Acres is part of that, they can come here get away, and enjoy the lights,” said Scheitler.

To complete the experience there is a bake shop with all sorts of holiday goodies, that is run by Joyce, Rob’s wife.

All the baked goods are homemade and complete the experience at Christmas Acres.

The hours for Christmas Acres are 5-10 weather permitting through December 31st, the Bake Shop is only open Friday’s and Saturday’s.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.