Coaches Corner: EPJ’s Jake Terry reflects back on first-ever football state championship

EPJ head coach Jake Terry reflects back on the moment he realized his team would win its first-ever state championship.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ELK POINT, SD (KTIV) - History was made on November 11 as the Elk Point-Jefferson football team took the win over the two-time defending champions Winner to win the program’s first-ever football state championship.

Head coach Jake Terry first started at Elk Point-Jefferson eight years ago when his current seniors were in the fourth grade. They were the first group of kids to come through the youth football program, and now they’re seniors that led the Huskies to an 11B state championship win.

Coach Terry join’s Sports Fource’s Amber Salas on Coaches Corner to reflect back on the thrilling state championship win that went down to the wire, to discuss the growth he’s seen in the team from day one to today, and how the program has grown from being a one-win team to undefeated state champions.

Defeated Winner 21-14
11B South Dakota State Football Champions
11B South Dakota State Football Champions

