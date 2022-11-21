Lyon County, IA stabbing leads to charges

LYON CO., Iowa (KUOO) - Charges have been filed in connection with a stabbing in George, Iowa, that took place Oct. 30.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 8 a.m. to the 300 block of East Indiana in George after getting a report that a person had been stabbed.

Upon arriving it was found that 24-year-old Devin Gerloff of Rock Rapids, Iowa, had been stabbed numerous times. Authorities say a 16-year-old juvenile was also present.

The investigation found that Gerloff was caught committing a burglary at that location. Gerloff was followed down the alley by the 16-year-old juvenile, where an altercation took place. During this, authorities say the juvenile stabbed Gerloff numerous times.

The juvenile was arrested and charged with willful injury (Class C felony). The juvenile is currently housed in the Juvenile Detention Center in Cherokee, Iowa.

Gerloff was charged with two counts of criminal mischief in the 2nd degree (Class D felony), possession of a controlled substance (serious misdemeanor), theft in the 4th degree (serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), theft in the 5th degree (simple misdemeanor), theft in the 4th degree (serious misdemeanor), theft 2nd degree (Class D felony), burglary in the 3rd degree (Class D felony).

Gerloff is being held in the Lyon County Jail.

