A mild & dry Thanksgiving week

By Jacob Howard
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland! This morning we are starting off with average lows for this time of year. We are seeing upper teens and 20s across the region. Skies this morning will be mostly sunny as our wind is out of the west northwest up to 15 miles per hour. Because of that we are seeing some wind chills in the low teens in some spots.

For today, we are going to see a mild day ahead of us. Highs will be in the mid to low 40s today. Our northern counties and towns will struggle to get out of the upper 30s. Our wind will continue out of the northwest up to 10 miles per hour. We will see clouds move into the region today making our mostly sunny skies turn into partly cloudy skies. Southern Siouxland will see plenty of sunshine as the clouds look to start towards the north of Norfolk, Tekamah, Dension, and Carroll.

Tonight, our skies will be mostly cloudy with our lows falling into the upper teens and low 20s across Siouxland. The clouds will eventually move out Siouxland overnight allowing us to have mostly clear to clear skies. Wind will start to come out of the south southeast 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The rest of the Thanksgiving week will be mild and dry. We do have a cold front moving in overnight Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day. Thanksgiving Day looks dry but will be breezy thanks to the cold front. So, we could see wind chills in the 30s and even 20s.

I have all the details in my full weather coming up on News 4 Today!

