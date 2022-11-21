Milder weather to enjoy this week versus last week

By Ron Demers
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland saw warmer temperatures take over on Sunday and that mild weather will mostly be sticking around this week.

We’ll see a few clouds as we head into the overnight hours with lows heading down to around 20 degrees.

Tuesday could give us a few clouds early in the day, but that will be followed by lots of afternoon sunshine with highs near 50 with just a light south wind switching to the west.

Wednesday is looking mostly sunny with great travel weather for us as highs reach the low 50s.

Then the weather on Thanksgiving will be turning colder on us, but it will still be quiet weather with more clouds and highs in the low 40s with a stronger wind blowing out of the northwest.

We’ll return to a mostly sunny sky on Friday with highs in the mid 40s.

I’ll take a look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas Acres welcomes the public as they open for the 26th year
Christmas Acres’ 26th year began this weekend
Accident Investigation
One person was airlifted to the hospital after a head-on crash in Cass County, Iowa
Overnight accident in Norfolk, NE turns fatal
Prairie Estates in Elk Point, SD announces closure
Update: Nebraska woman killed in South Dakota crash

Latest News

Rainfall Forecast
Milder weather to enjoy this week versus last week
A mild & dry Thanksgiving week
A mild & dry Thanksgiving week
Elizabeth Future Track of Temperatures
A warm way to end the weekend and a gorgeous week ahead
Elizabeth Future Track of Temperatures
A warm way to end the weekend and a gorgeous week ahead