Milder weather to enjoy this week versus last week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland saw warmer temperatures take over on Sunday and that mild weather will mostly be sticking around this week.

We’ll see a few clouds as we head into the overnight hours with lows heading down to around 20 degrees.

Tuesday could give us a few clouds early in the day, but that will be followed by lots of afternoon sunshine with highs near 50 with just a light south wind switching to the west.

Wednesday is looking mostly sunny with great travel weather for us as highs reach the low 50s.

Then the weather on Thanksgiving will be turning colder on us, but it will still be quiet weather with more clouds and highs in the low 40s with a stronger wind blowing out of the northwest.

We’ll return to a mostly sunny sky on Friday with highs in the mid 40s.

I’ll take a look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.