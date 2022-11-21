Overnight accident in Norfolk, NE turns fatal

(MGN)
By Amy Buster
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - An accident on Saturday, Nov. 19 has resulted in a fatality in Madison County, Nebraska.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, it was shortly before 8 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 20, when they were notified of a vehicle in the ditch just east of 545 Avenue on 834th Road, southwest of Battle Creek.

Deputies responded and located a 2002 Nissan Xterra in a creek bed on the south side of the road with heavy damage. The sheriff’s department determined the accident occurred sometime Saturday night.

Deputies determined the vehicle left the roadway and struck a bridge abutment before becoming airborne. It then struck the opposite side of the creek bed before coming to rest in the creek bed.

The driver of the vehicle was killed during the crash.

The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was identified as Albert A. Reeves, 67, of Norfolk. Next of kin has been notified.

Alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor. Seat belts were not in use at the time of the crash.

