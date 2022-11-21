Prairie Estates in Elk Point, SD announces closure

ELK POINT, S.D. (KTIV) - A nursing home in Union County, South Dakota, has officially announced it will be closing its doors.

According to the Prairie Estates Care Center’s website, the facility will lock its doors as of Jan. 14, 2023.

“This is to serve as public notice to the community of Elk Point that Prairie Estates Care Center will be closing its operations as of Jan. 14, 2023. Our sincerest thanks to all of you for the support you have provided over the years,” stated the center’s online announcement.

Prairie Estates is located at 600 S. Franklin St. in Elk Point.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.