Official: 1 dead, 16 hurt when SUV crashes into Apple store

A vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO). (Source: WCVB via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been killed and 16 others injured when an SUV crashed into an Apple store Monday in Massachusetts.

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz gave the details about the crash at a news conference Monday.

Police were investigating and didn’t immediately say whether the crash was believed to be accidental.

A large hole was seen in the glass front of the store and first responders were at the scene in Hingham after the crash shortly before 11 a.m.

A nurse at nearby South Shore Hospital told WCVB that the hospital was notified that seven to 10 victims could be transported to their emergency room.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas Acres welcomes the public as they open for the 26th year
Christmas Acres’ 26th year began this weekend
Accident Investigation
One person was airlifted to the hospital after a head-on crash in Cass County, Iowa
Update: Nebraska woman killed in South Dakota crash
Nebraska Game and Parks reminds hunters to be careful after two accidents in two days
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Sgt. Bluff, IA business owner pleads guilty to tax evasion

Latest News

Parents in Oregon welcome twins from embryos frozen 30 years ago.
Frozen embryos brought to life 30 years later, breaking last record
Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg arrives at the courtroom...
Prosecution rests in Trump Organization’s tax fraud case
Sheetz is lowering gas prices for the start of the holiday season.
Sheetz offers discount many drivers will be thankful for this holiday season
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Abducted boy found safe in Texas