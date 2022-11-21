‘We will win!’ - Central Lyon/George-Little Rock manifested their class 2A state championship win

Zach Lutmer lifts the Class 2A state championship trophy after defeating Williamsburg 10-6.
Zach Lutmer lifts the Class 2A state championship trophy after defeating Williamsburg 10-6.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KTIV) - The Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Lions are still celebrating after taking the 10-6 win over Williamsburg on November 18 to win the Iowa Class 2A Championship for high school football.

After finishing as runner ups in 2020, the Lions put their heads down and got back to work determined to reach their goal.

In a defensive battle, the Lions turned to the leadership of senior quarterback Zach Lutmer to take care of the football and keep moving the chains. Lutmer ended the day with 29 carriers for 140 yards on the ground.

Lutmer had plenty of motivation in that championship game, even remembering Central Lyon’s loss to Rock Valley in the Class 2A basketball championship. After that loss on March 11, he texted football head coach Curtis Eben manifesting that they would win the football state championship. Safe to say, the rest is history.

“After he lost in the finals in basketball, he sent me a text saying, ‘Coach, I don’t care if I’ve got to carry it 50 times, we’re going to win next year.’ And so, you know, I sent Zach a screenshot of that. I sent it to Zach and said, ‘Hey, we’re going to need you to carry the ball 50 times.’ And I think he ended up carrying it 29 but it was enough to win. So, you know, those are special things that you remember,” said Curtis Eben, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock football head coach.

Coach Eben reminded Lutmer of that text on Wednesday, two days before the championship game, knowing that his quarterback would back it up.

