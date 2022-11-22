Butcher, firefighter give tips on staying safe when cooking this Thanksgiving

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s time to fire up the oven, or just maybe the deep fryer for Thanksgiving. But it’s also that time of the year when we need to be extra safe when cooking.

The Sioux City Fire Department says any turkeys need to be completely thawed before they’re fried in oil, otherwise, a fire and explosion could occur. Any deep frying should also occur outside, and children should be kept at least three feet away from all heating elements.

“So what happens is those that water’s frozen rapidly, saws out causing it to splash oil up out of the pot, then causing the fire,” said Lieutenant John Nelson from Sioux City Fire Rescue.

At The Butcher Shop on West 7th Street, the store manager says the turkey should be thawed in the fridge for one day for every four or five pounds of meat. If a turkey isn’t for you, Lord Richard Sands says prime rib is the store’s second best-seller this Thanksgiving season.

“I think people want to venture out and try some new recipes for family gatherings. Plus with prime rib, you can’t really mess it up. Just go low and slow in the oven,” said Sands.

Turkey is so popular this month that The Butcher Shop expects to sell 700 pounds. The store ran out of Turkey Tuesday, but Sands says they’ll re-stock by Wednesday.

