Butcher, firefighter give tips on staying safe when cooking this Thanksgiving

Turkey MGN
Turkey MGN(MGN)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s time to fire up the oven, or just maybe the deep fryer for Thanksgiving. But it’s also that time of the year when we need to be extra safe when cooking.

The Sioux City Fire Department says any turkeys need to be completely thawed before they’re fried in oil, otherwise, a fire and explosion could occur. Any deep frying should also occur outside, and children should be kept at least three feet away from all heating elements.

“So what happens is those that water’s frozen rapidly, saws out causing it to splash oil up out of the pot, then causing the fire,” said Lieutenant John Nelson from Sioux City Fire Rescue.

At The Butcher Shop on West 7th Street, the store manager says the turkey should be thawed in the fridge for one day for every four or five pounds of meat. If a turkey isn’t for you, Lord Richard Sands says prime rib is the store’s second best-seller this Thanksgiving season.

“I think people want to venture out and try some new recipes for family gatherings. Plus with prime rib, you can’t really mess it up. Just go low and slow in the oven,” said Sands.

Turkey is so popular this month that The Butcher Shop expects to sell 700 pounds. The store ran out of Turkey Tuesday, but Sands says they’ll re-stock by Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prairie Estates in Elk Point, SD announces closure
Christmas Acres welcomes the public as they open for the 26th year
Christmas Acres’ 26th year began this weekend
Overnight accident in Norfolk, NE turns fatal
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
Police were seen at Goodwill's location on W. 4th Street Tuesday.
Police investigate altercation on Sioux City’s west side

Latest News

Sioux City Police Respond to Incident on West Side
Officers gathered at the Siouxland Soup Kitchen to help serve a Thanksgiving meal.
Sioux City Police lend a helping hand to the Siouxland Soup Kitchen
Local high school gives back to the community Thanksgiving week
Master Sgt. Jamie Bethune tows a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Statotanker, assigned to the Iowa Air...
Iowa Air National Guard KC-135 returns to the 185th