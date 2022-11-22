Clarkson/Leigh throws 0 passes wins D1 Championship game.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Most times when you look at a football games box score yardage can tell you the story. A different story is told in the box score of Nebraska’s class D1 championship game. As Clarkson/Leigh took down Neligh-Oakdale 48-20. While gaining 0 yards through the air, that’s because the Patriots never even attempted a pass.

The strategy had a slow start as Neligh-Oakdale jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the all-Siouxland championship game. The the Pats put up 24 unanswered points in the second quarter to take a 10-point lead into half.

The third quarter was a slugfest with neither offense able to get much going except for one touchdown from Clarkson/Leigh that made it a 32-14 ballgame. A 16-point performance in the fourth sealed it for the Patriots, as they beat Neligh Oakdale 48-20 to win the class D1 championship game.

“My teammates just put in all the work and my o-line’s amazing, and I just read their blocks,” says Clarkson/Leigh senior Kyle Kasik. “I find that hole and I hit it hard, and it worked out for us today and we got the W.”

