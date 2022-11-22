Firefighters use Narcan to save puppy from fentanyl overdose

Firefighters in Michigan saved a puppy from a fentanyl overdose on Saturday.
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
COLDWATER, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) -

Coldwater Firefighters Local 2555 said in a Facebook post that a puppy named Whip got into a fentanyl patch.

The puppy was brought to the station by her owners.

The firefighters gave Whip two doses of Narcan, a naloxone overdose medication, the fire department said in a Facebook post.

They said the puppy is now doing OK.

“She will be monitored until her follow-up with her veterinarian,” the Facebook post reads. “Nice work C-Platoon.”

