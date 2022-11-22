Holiday season kicks off with annual Downtown Holiday Lighted Parade

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Downtown Sioux City was bathed in bright lights, and holiday tunes, during the annual Downtown Holiday Lighted Parade, Monday night.

Dozens of floats were decked out in colorful lights and Christmas decorations. The floats made their way down 4th Street, ending at the Sioux City Public Museum.

KTIV joined in on the festivities by flinging Bing candy bars to hungry paradegoers.

The parade marks the start of the holiday season in Sioux City. Following the parade, Santa Claus lit the city’s Christmas tree to start the season. Santa stopped by in his horse-drawn sleigh just in time.

One family, who just moved to Sioux City, attended the parade for the first time. They said they’re excited to experience what Siouxland has to offer.

“It’s what we came to the Midwest for. It’s simple and happy. It was so wholesome and gives you a warm fuzzy feeling and that’s why we left the west coast was to experience something like this. It was just so fun,” said the Smith family.

Also kicking off Monday night was Santa’s House, which sits at the corner of 4th and Pierce Street. Kids are invited to take a picture with Santa, make crafts, cookies, and more. Santa’s House will be open throughout the holiday season.

