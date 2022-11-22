Howells-Dodge falls in defensive battle for championship

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Nothing comes easy in sports especially championships. Both Howells-Dodge and Hitchcock County learned that after the slugfest of a matchup the Jaguars and Falcons were in on Monday morning in Lincoln.

The first quarter featured a touchdown from both teams, but the Jaguars failed to get their two-point conversion leaving the score 8-6 Hitchcock County after one quarter. Howells-Dodge would have the only score in the second to make it a 12-8 ballgame going into the half.

But the Falcons would hold court the second half, a touchdown and two-point conversion gave Hitchcock County the lead back at 16-12. Meanwhile the Falcon defense put a stop to the Howells-Dodge attack holding them scoreless in the third and fourth quarters. Hitchcock County would add some insurance in the fourth quarter with a touchdown to make it a 22-12 ballgame and that is where the score would stay as the Falcons would win the class D2 championship.

“Well, it’s always special when you get to play for a state title you know,” said Howells-Dodge head coach Mike Speirs. “Playing in Memorial Stadium is cool, but playing for the state title is what it’s all about. It hurts right now, but hopefully some point you’re able to look back and be proud of what you did.”

