Hwy 7 intersection will reopen Wednesday, Nov. 23

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa DOT and the City of Storm Lake have announced they will partially reopen Hwy 7 and 90th Avenue north of Hwy 7.

The roadway will be reopened in the morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 23. Hwy. 7 through traffic between Storm Lake and Alta, Iowa, will not be affected, as well as the traffic to the new Early Elementary School on 90th Avenue.

Hwy 110 from Hwy 7 to Hyland Drive will remain closed for the season due to the non-completed CN’s railroad crossing arms project.

For mor updates, visit the construction website.

