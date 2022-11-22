Iowa Air National Guard KC-135 returns to the 185th

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa Air National Guard members of the 185th Air Refueling Unit returned to the Siouxland area after working remotely since April in Topeka, KS, and Sioux Falls, SD.

In the members’ absence, substantial improvements were made on the longer runway at the Sioux Gateway Airport. Although the improvements did little to disrupt air traffic, the work did close down the longer of the two available runways, the normal parking space for the KC-135.

Improvements to the runway included refurbishing both sides of the 9,000-foot runway, replacing runway lights with new LED lighting, and extensive cracks and small repairs. When completed, thousands of damaged areas were restored.

The return of the aircraft coincided with the unit’s aircraft generation exercises, part of their annual training.

The Guard members look forward to good times with family, food, and football this Thanksgiving holiday.

