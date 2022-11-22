Iowa Air National Guard KC-135 returns to the 185th

Master Sgt. Jamie Bethune tows a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Statotanker, assigned to the Iowa Air...
Master Sgt. Jamie Bethune tows a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Statotanker, assigned to the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing on the ramp in Sioux City, Iowa on November 22, 2022. After a lengthy absence, the unit’s aircraft returned to Sioux City this week. The unit had been operating from Topeka, Kan. because a construction project kept runway in Sioux City closed for several months.(U.S. Air National Guard, Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot)
By Amy Buster
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa Air National Guard members of the 185th Air Refueling Unit returned to the Siouxland area after working remotely since April in Topeka, KS, and Sioux Falls, SD.

In the members’ absence, substantial improvements were made on the longer runway at the Sioux Gateway Airport. Although the improvements did little to disrupt air traffic, the work did close down the longer of the two available runways, the normal parking space for the KC-135.

Improvements to the runway included refurbishing both sides of the 9,000-foot runway, replacing runway lights with new LED lighting, and extensive cracks and small repairs. When completed, thousands of damaged areas were restored.

The return of the aircraft coincided with the unit’s aircraft generation exercises, part of their annual training.

The Guard members look forward to good times with family, food, and football this Thanksgiving holiday.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

