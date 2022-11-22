Local high school gives back to the community Thanksgiving week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Students at a local high school are working together to give back to the community during Thanksgiving week.

Bishop Heelan High School has been making no-sew tied blankets for the Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization. They also decorated lunch bags for the Ronald McDonald House.

The student council organized the event and made sure fabric and paper bags were distributed to every homeroom.

All in all, the group will be donating 80 blankets to Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Sioux City.

“It’s super fun and exciting. It’s something different then we’ve done in the years past, at least since I’ve been here,” said Student Council President Grace Nelson. “So, a Thanksgiving drive to us is basically just showing our service and showing our support to the community. So, in the past, we’ve done a food drive and donated it, but this year we are making tie blankets for Sleep in Heavily Peace. And so, it’s a fun way for homerooms to bond too because they are coming together to make these blankets.”

