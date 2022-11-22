Mild weather continues through the week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Today Siouxland saw some warmer temperatures continue with highs breaking into the low 50s, making for a mild fall day.

These warmer conditions continue into tomorrow with temperatures returning to the low 50s, and mostly sunny skies with light winds out the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

By tomorrow night, out temperatures dip into the upper 20s with southerly winds at 5 mph and mostly cloudy skies.

A cooler day welcomes us for Thanksgiving Day with partly cloudy skies allowing us to only warm to the low 40s, along with a brisk northwest wind between 10 and 15 mph.

Partly cloudy conditions continue into Thursday night with lows leveling off in the low 20s.

By Friday, we can expect a slight warmup once again with temperatures returning to the mid 40s, and by Saturday, our warmup continues into the upper 40s with sunny skies returning to the area.

Sunday sees slightly cooler temperatures once again, with highs in the low 40s and partly cloudy skies, which will continue into Sunday night with temperatures dropping to the low 20s.

