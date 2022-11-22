A nice Tuesday is ahead of us

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland! This morning we are in the upper teens and low 20s across the region with some wind chills this morning in the single digits as our wind is out of the south southeast up to 10 miles per hour.

For today, our highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s with our wind out of the west southwest up to 10 miles per hour. We will see some clouds move into the region during the midday hour making it partly cloudy, but towards the afternoon hours the clouds will move out of the region giving us mostly sunny to sunny skies which will allow us to warm up more than yesterday!

Tonight, lows will be in the upper teens and low 20s with a calm wind out of the south. Clouds do move back into the forecast tonight making it most cloudy. The clouds will start to move out heading into Wednesday morning.

The next couple of days will be the warmest and coldest days of the week. Tomorrow, Wednesday, we will see highs in the mid to low 50s, but Thursday, Thanksgiving, will be on the chilly side. Wind on Thanksgiving will be up to 25 miles per hour making out feels like temperatures in the 30s.

