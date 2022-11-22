NSP to participate in Click it or Ticket campaign

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Nebraska State Patrol will work overtime from Wednesday, Nov. 23 through Sunday, Nov. 27 as it participates in the annual Click it or Ticket nationwide campaign.

“Thanksgiving always brings a big increase in travel on roadways in Nebraska and across the entire country,” said Colonel John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As you travel, remember that someone is counting on you to make it to the Thanksgiving dinner table. Drive safely and do your part to help everyone on the road make it to their Thanksgiving destination.”

AAA is projecting that nearly 50 million Americans will drive more than 50 miles this Thanksgiving. That’s a 1.5 percent increase over 2021.

“The weather forecast throughout the weekend looks great for roadway travel across the state,” said Bolduc. “With excellent travel conditions it’s important to not be complacent behind the wheel. Eliminate distractions, watch your speed, buckle up, and always drive sober, whether your trip is across the country or just across town.”

Troopers will be conducting high-visibility patrols across the state. Any motorist in need of assistance can call *55 or 800-525-5555 to reach the NSP Highway Helpline.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.