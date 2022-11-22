Orange City crowns 2023 Tulip Festival queen

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - A senior at MOC Floyd Valley High School in Orange City will reign over the 2023 Tulip Festival.

Amanda Hulstein was crowned the 2023 Tulip Festival Queen on Monday, Nov. 21. Hulstein will reign over the 82nd annual Tulip Festival, May 18-20, 2023.

Hulstein is the daughter of Brent and Mary Hulstein.

She is joined on the 2023 Tulip Court by Katelyn Huizenga, Elizabeth King, Nevaeh Sampson, and Kinzie Van Kekerix. A Queen’s Tea with the court members and three pageant judges was held Monday. A special crowning ceremony took place on that evening where the Tulip Court participated in introductions, question segments, and presentations, in order to select the 2023 Tulip Festival Queen.

Hulstein and her court will serve as ambassadors for the Orange City Tulip Festival as they travel in the spring, making several media and public appearances.

