Police investigate altercation on Sioux City’s west side

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In the late morning hours on Tuesday, Nov. 22, Sioux City Police were called to the area of 7th and Burton Street for an altercation.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, a victim was selling jewelry at a residence in that area until a suspect chased him out of the residence. During the incident, police believe a window of the victim’s truck was damaged by a pipe. After the initial incident, the victim drove his truck to the Goodwill of the Great Plains location at 3100 W 4th Street, which is where officers found the victim.

The victim told police he suspected shots were fired during the incident; however, officers are still looking for evidence.

The victim is being semi-cooperative with officers as the suspect remains at large.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

