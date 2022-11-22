Sanford/Fairview release statement on AG’s investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services released a statement after the Minnesota Attorney General announced plans to investigate the organizations’ proposed merger.

Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services sent a joint statement following news of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s investigation into their intent to merge. The investigation includes gathering community input through an online forum, phone calls, and public meetings.

The statement can be read below.

Public input is an important part of the review process by the attorney general’s office. We continue to work cooperatively with all regulatory agencies reviewing the proposed transaction and are excited to transform the future of health care and positively impact the wellbeing of the patients, residents and communities we serve for decades to come. We are committed to keeping our patients, our communities and our employees informed as we continue through this process.

