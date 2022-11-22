Sioux City man pleads guilty to charges of intimidation and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man who was arrested in February after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman and attempting to sexually assault her has pleaded guilty.

According to court documents, 23-year-old Chandler Archer allegedly invited a woman to his resident in on February 13th, 2022, where he threatened to shoot her if she did not perform a sexual act on him.

When the woman tried to leave, documents state Archer went after her, pulled her hair, and placed the gun against her throat. Archer allegedly went on to make unwanted sexual contact with her.

The woman was able to escape the residence and contact police. Archer was later arrested and charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.

On Monday, November 21, Archer signed a written plea of guilty and waived his rights to a jury trial. Archer faces a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison for both charges.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, November 29th.

