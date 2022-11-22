Sioux City Police lend a helping hand to the Siouxland Soup Kitchen

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A group of ten Sioux City Police Officers prepared and served a Thanksgiving meal at the Siouxland Soup Kitchen Tuesday.

The first group gathered to prepare the meal at the beginning of the day and the other half joined later to serve.

The Soup Kitchen also provided clothing and food for people to take on their way to grab their meals.

This is one way the police department is able to help people in a new way.

“Having this opportunity to kind of not be the police officer on the street but somebody who’s helping to give them a nice warm meal leading up to Thanksgiving and having that great opportunity to be in a different role in the community than the law enforcement role,” said Sergeant jay Hoogendyk.

Hoogendyk also stated that the officers learned more about the Soup Kitchen and the other resources they have to offer.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.