Sioux City Police lend a helping hand to the Siouxland Soup Kitchen

Officers gathered at the Siouxland Soup Kitchen to help serve a Thanksgiving meal.
Officers gathered at the Siouxland Soup Kitchen to help serve a Thanksgiving meal.(KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A group of ten Sioux City Police Officers prepared and served a Thanksgiving meal at the Siouxland Soup Kitchen Tuesday.

The first group gathered to prepare the meal at the beginning of the day and the other half joined later to serve.

The Soup Kitchen also provided clothing and food for people to take on their way to grab their meals.

This is one way the police department is able to help people in a new way.

“Having this opportunity to kind of not be the police officer on the street but somebody who’s helping to give them a nice warm meal leading up to Thanksgiving and having that great opportunity to be in a different role in the community than the law enforcement role,” said Sergeant jay Hoogendyk.

Hoogendyk also stated that the officers learned more about the Soup Kitchen and the other resources they have to offer.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prairie Estates in Elk Point, SD announces closure
Christmas Acres welcomes the public as they open for the 26th year
Christmas Acres’ 26th year began this weekend
Overnight accident in Norfolk, NE turns fatal
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
Police were seen at Goodwill's location on W. 4th Street Tuesday.
Police investigate altercation on Sioux City’s west side

Latest News

Sioux City Police Respond to Incident on West Side
Turkey MGN
Butcher, firefighter give tips on staying safe when cooking this Thanksgiving
Local high school gives back to the community Thanksgiving week
Master Sgt. Jamie Bethune tows a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Statotanker, assigned to the Iowa Air...
Iowa Air National Guard KC-135 returns to the 185th