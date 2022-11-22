Sioux City Public Schools foundation begins its ‘Winter Wear Drive’

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The Siouxland community is being asked to contribute to the “Clothes Gap.” The program is in conjunction with the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation to help during the cold winter weather months by donating warm clothing such as gently used sweaters, pants, coats, hats, gloves, mittens, and boots for families in need.

From Nov. 16 to Dec. 16, clothing items named above, in sizes for as young as toddlers and as old as teenagers, may be dropped off at either the district office downtown, located at 627 4th Street, or at the Foundation office located at the Clark Early Childhood Center, 4315 Hamilton Boulevard. Items such as toothbrushes, hairbrushes, hygiene items, and laundry detergent are also requested. Monetary donations for items may also be left at the two locations.

The Sioux City community school district has 15,000 students, 70 percent of which are in need of assistance. The foundation supports students from lower-income families. Other programs the foundation assists with are the Caring Closet, Project Back to School, Clothes the Gap, and Adopt a Graduate. The foundation gets support from area businesses, organizations, and churches to assist in meeting its students’ needs.

For more information, contact Karen Harrison with the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation at (712) 224-7490 or harrisonk@scpsf.org.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.