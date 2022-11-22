Storm Lake, IA man arrested on terroristic threats

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - A Storm Lake, Iowa man has been booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on multiple charges.

According to the Storm Lake Police Department, at around 6 p.m., Nov. 21, they were called to the Tyson Pork Plant for an employee welfare check. Upon arrival, police were met by Tyson staff who alleged an employee, Ku Moo, 26, had made comments on Nov. 12, threatening to shoot Tyson staff members.

Police allege that on Nov. 22, Tyson staff met with Moo about the statements and contacted the Storm Lake Police. Moo was taken into custody on scene without incident and transported to the Buena Vista County Jail.

Moo has been charged with threats of terrorism, a Class D felony, and harassment 1st degree, an aggravated misdemeanor. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.

