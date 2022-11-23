1 killed, multiple injured after elderly man drives into Wendy’s

An elderly man crashed his car into a Wendy’s in South Carolina Tuesday, killing one person and...
An elderly man crashed his car into a Wendy’s in South Carolina Tuesday, killing one person and injuring multiple other.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Nevin Smith and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - One person is dead and multiple others are injured. after an elderly man crashed into a Wendy’s in South Carolina.

Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said the crash happened at about 12:38 p.m. Tuesday at the Wendy’s in Hartsville, South Carolina, according to WIS-TV.

According to investigators, the man crashed through the front doors and into the restaurant with enough force to push the counter back into a grill.

Investigators said an elderly man crashed his car into a Wendy's with such force it pushed the...
Investigators said an elderly man crashed his car into a Wendy's with such force it pushed the counter back into a grill.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Several people were reported to have been injured. At least one person was reported to have been pinned under the car.

The coroner confirmed one person had died as a result of the crash. Coroner Larry Logan said Janie Kirkland, 70, sitting down inside the restaurant when she was struck and killed.

Kirkland’s husband had stepped away to refresh his drink when the crash occurred.

The driver and passenger were reported to have been uninjured in the crash. Officials have not released the name of the driver nor have released further information about possible charges.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Police were seen at Goodwill's location on W. 4th Street Tuesday.
Police investigate altercation on Sioux City’s west side
Prairie Estates in Elk Point, SD announces closure
A virtual ethanol plant is seen in a screen grab in a video provided by Summit Carbon Solutions.
Carbon pipeline surveyor charged for trespassing on private property
Police in Tennessee arrested a man accused of recording his fiancee's daughter in the shower.
51-year-old man caught recording fiancee’s daughter in the shower, court docs say

Latest News

The shooting took place about a block from Overbrook High School in West Philadelphia, where...
Official: 4 Philadelphia teens shot in apparent drive-by near high school
Open Enrollment scams abundant during Medicare/Medicaid open enrollment
Open Enrollment scams abundant during Medicare/Medicaid open enrollment
FILE - A small group, including Stephanie Batchelor, left, sits on the steps of the Georgia...
Georgia Supreme Court reinstates abortion ban
Open Enrollment scams abundant during Medicare/Medicaid open enrollment