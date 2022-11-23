Couldn’t have asked for better weather for Thanksgiving

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thanksgiving Eve, Siouxland! This morning we are starting off on the cool side. We have temperatures in the teens and 20s across the region with our wind on the calmer side up to 10 miles per hour. Also, we are seeing clear to mostly clear skies this morning.

For today, our highs will climb into the upper 40s and low 50s with our wind out of the south southeast up to 10 miles per hour. Clouds do move into the region by midday making it partly cloudy for the rest of the day. If you are traveling today things are looking at a nice day ahead of you!

Tonight, our temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 20s with a possibility of some low 30s. Clouds do stick around tonight making it partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with wind continuing out of the south southeast up to 10 miles per hour.

Thanksgiving Day will be chilly and windy. We are forecasting highs in the upper 30s and low 40s but wind out of the north northwest up to 25 miles per hour will make our feel like temperatures in the 30s and 20s all day. So, make sure you dress for a chilly day!

I’ll have a more detailed forecast on News 4 Today and the video above!

