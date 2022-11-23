Food Bank of Siouxland teams up with Hy-Vee to collect needed personal care items

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks for all of the things we have in our lives.

But, some people don’t have enough to eat, or even the basics they need to get by. In fact, they may forego those personal care items to stretch that food dollar.

You can help.

From now, until November 30th, you have the opportunity, while shopping at Hy-Vee Food Stores in the Sioux City metro, to buy those personal care items. Shampoo, conditioner, soap, body wash. The basics. You can buy then, and put them in the big, blue barrels at all of the Sioux City metro Hy-Vee stores to help during this “Personal Care Drive”.

Those items will go to the Food Bank of Siouxland and allow them to give those items to people who need them. The Food Bank of Siouxland works with over 100 nonprofit agencies Along with food, the Food Bank also assists in distributing personal care items.

You see, personal care items are not covered by SNAP (formally Food Stamps) or WIC programs. Plus, by providing laundry products, kids and their families can have clean clothes, which improve school attendance and performance while at school.

This does two things. One, it gives those families piece of mind. Two, it allows them to spend the money-- they would otherwise spend on personal care items-- on food. To put food on the table at the holiday season.

It’s easy to do. All you have to do is find the big, blue barrels at Hy-Vee Stores in the Sioux City metro area between now and the end of November.

