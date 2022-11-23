Milford resident to serve time for conspiracy to distribute Meth

MILFORD (KTIV) - Justin Haubrich was sentenced on Nov. 22, to serve 108 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute meth.

Haubrich pled guilty June 28, 2022, in federal court in Sioux City to the charges.

Evidence presented at trial showed that from May 2018 through January 2019, Haubrich was involved in a conspiracy resulting in the distribution of 2500 grams of methamphetamines, supplied from sources in both Denison and Council Bluffs, Iowa. Distribution was to locations in northwest Iowa.

According to a press release, Haubrich was stopped for a traffic violation in January of 2019, at which time he was found to be in possession of a .45 caliber handgun and was known to keep and store firearms during his drug trafficking.

United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand sentenced Haubrich to 9 years imprisonment, upon completion, he must also serve a term of three years supervised release. He is not eligible for parole in the federal system.

At the current moment, Haubrich is in U.S. Marshall custody until he is transported to a federal prison.

