Norfolk Catholic defeats Hartington Cedar Catholic in an all Siouxland state championship

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The C2 football championship was an all Siouxland battle between Norfolk Catholic and Hartington Cedar Catholic.

An all Siouxland match up begins with the Cedar Catholic Trojans fumbling on the opening kickoff and the Norfolk Catholic Knights get possession.

The Knights would have the ball near the goal line, and the Senior Kanyon Talton makes his way in for the touchdown to put the Knights ahead 9-0.

The Knights found themselves down by the goal line again, and this time Karter Kerman extends the ball into the end zone to put the Knights up 16-0 heading into half.

The third touchdown of the day for the third player of the day. Brandon Kollars scampers in for the score extending the Knights lead and putting the exclamation point on the 23-0 victory.

Head Coach for the Knights Jeff Bellar wins another state title and talks about his future as a coach after 41 years on the sideline

”I still feel good about going to practice feel good about watching fil, I think those are the things. Everybody wants to stand on the sidelines in these kinds of games it’s all the things we told our kids that we’ve practiced 86 times that’s a lot of workouts, but I still feel good about that right now I think I’ll assess a couple weeks after that make some decisions. As I feel right now it’s not quite time yet we’ll probably know when that comes,” said Bellar.

We would like to congratulate the Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans on an outstanding season and State Runner up in Class C2.

A big congratulations to the Norfolk Catholic Knights as they bring home the C2 State title.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.