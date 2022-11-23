Norfolk, NE man arrested for terroristic threats

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A Norfolk, Nebraska man is being housed in the Madison County Jail following an arrest on multiple charges stemming from a Wednesday, Nov. 23 incident.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, it was at 12:56 a.m., Nov. 23 when police responded to a disturbance outside an apartment in the 100 block of North 25th Street.

A police news release stated there was a report of a man pounding on the door of the person who made the initial call. The man was allegedly holding a large knife.

Upon arrival, officers located the man and attempted to speak to him. Police say the man refused to stop and attempted to ride away on a bicycle. While attempting to evade the officers he reached into his clothing and discarded the knife on the ground. Officers caught him, took him into custody, and recovered the knife.

The man was identified as Israel Salvador Turquiz, 29, of Norfolk. He was arrested for terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony and obstructing a peace officer.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.