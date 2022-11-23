Storm Lake, IA students have successful ‘Operation Christmas Child’

Storm Lake students participate in Operation Christmas Child
Storm Lake students participate in Operation Christmas Child(Storm Lake St. Mary's)
By Amy Buster
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST
STORM LAKE (KTIV) - Operation Christmas Child this year packed 158 boxes to be sent to the Ukraine, three African countries, and Florida to assist families affected by hurricane Ian.

Students in Storm Lake, from Pre-K through 12th grade participated and packed boxes with toiletries, school supplies, and toys. Father Lingle gave a blessing for the boxes before they were loaded up to be shipped off to their destinations. The program started in 2008, and to-date has shipped 2,411 boxes.

“Our parishioners were generous enough to cover the shipping costs and helped make this possible. God has blessed us beyond measure, and when we have the opportunity to help others, we jump to the occasion!” stated Ryan Berg, Storm Lake St. Mary’s High School Principal.

