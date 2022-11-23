Pierce gets redemption as they roll over Aurora for the C1 state championship

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Pierce Blue jays who are looking for revenge, after falling to Aurora in last season’s championship game, the Blue Jays shot at redemption has come full circle as now the only thing between Pierce and a title is Aurora.

The Bluejays and Huskies begin their 48 minute mission to see who would win the title.

The Bluejays would strike with a deep pass from Abram Scholting to Ben Brahmer to tie the game 6-6.

With only seconds on the clock before half Keenan Valverde would sneak his way into the endzone to tie the game up 14-14.

To get the offense sparked in the second half Ben Brahmer would make the catch and do the rest. Brahmer high steps it into the endzone as he gives the Bluejays the lead 20-14.

The Bluejays would go on to win 42-14.

”We got kids who are just fighters, we told them it’s the team that’s going to persevere the longest.is the team that may come out on top of this thing We told our guys, listen everybody thought that we were the underdog but really the only guys that believed in us was us,” said Pierce head coach, Mark Brahmer.

Congratulations to the Pierce Blue Jays on an undefeated C1 State Championship season.

