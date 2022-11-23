Ricketts appoints Thomas Klein of Wahoo to Sixth Judicial District Court

LINCOLN, NE (KTIV) - Thomas Klein, of Wahoo, was appointed to the County Court, in the Sixth Judicial District, with the office located in Freemont, Dodge County, NE. This includes the counties of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington.

Klein started his career as a Village Attorney for Morse Bluff in 1993. He started his career as an Associate Attorney at Haessler and Sullivan, Ltd., in 1993, eventually becoming a managing partner. He has served as the Saunders Country Public Defender since January 1999. His years practicing law have included criminal cases, juvenile cases, a broad range of civil cases, family law, probate, and general civil litigation.

According to a press release, many times Klein’s cases have gone before the Nebraska Supreme Court and the Nebraska Court of Appeals.

Klein earned his law degree from Creighton University Law School, and his undergraduate in political science from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. He is a member of the Saunders County Bar Association, the Nebraska State Bar Association, and the Nebraska Criminal Defense Attorney’s Association.

Klein will fill the vacancy from Judge Kenneth J. Vampola’s resignation.

