‘Save America’ paid Sioux City airport $5,000 for Trump rally

Trump hints at 2024 run in Sioux City
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - KTIV has uncovered new details about a rally hosted by Former President Donald Trump at the Sioux Gateway Airport.

According to documents KTIV obtained, the city of Sioux City was paid $5,000 so the organization “Save America” could use the parking lots around the airport. KTIV obtained the contract between the city and Save America through a public records request.

It shows Save America would have 24-hour access to several parking lots starting several days before the rally.

The city was not paid for the rental of the hangar or tarmac, because the city says Save America had a “separate agreement” with Hawthorne Aviation, a private company that leases space at the airport.

City agencies were also paid for a standby ambulance to be on scene during the rally.

Former President Trump was in Sioux City to rally for several Republican politicians including Sen. Chuck Grassley and Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Emails we obtained between city employees and Save America showed city staff had to repeatedly insist on payment and even had to threaten to block Save America staff from city property until they paid.

A few weeks later, Trump would announce his candidacy for the presidency in 2024.

