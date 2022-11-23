SCPD, Hy-Vee join forces to feed those in need

Members of the Sioux City Police Department delivered meals provided by Hy-Vee to families in...
Members of the Sioux City Police Department delivered meals provided by Hy-Vee to families in need on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
By Kim Fickett
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Officers from the Sioux City Police Department and a local Hy-Vee store partnered to help those in need on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Officers delivered 18 meals provided by Hy-Vee. The meals were purchased through a combined donation made by Hy-Vee, the SCPD Police Association, SCPD command staff, SCPD professional staff including members from the SCPD Records Department and Dictation Services.

This makes the fifth year for this collaborative event.

