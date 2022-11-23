Slightly cooler holiday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

We saw another beautiful fall day across Siouxland with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 50s.

Tonight, we can expect clouds to roll in by early evening hours and stick with us overnight, becoming mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s, and southerly winds 5 to 10 mph shifting southwest after midnight.

On our Thanksgiving Day proves to be breezy and slightly cooler with highs in the low 40s and cool, northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Partly cloudy skies follow into Thursday night with lows in the lower 20s and continued northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Skies clear for Friday leaving us with sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 40s, and calmer winds out of the south around 5 mph.

Friday night stays clear with lows in the mid 20s, leading to clear skies for your Saturday, which allows for highs to rise to the upper 40s.

We welcome more sunny skies on Suday with highs slightly cooler in the low 40s, and by Monday we can expect mostly sunny skies with highs returning to the upper 40s.

Our next chance for some moisture presents itself on Tuesday, with a chance of rain and snow showers in the late afternoon and highs around 40 degrees, and precipitation could continue into the evening.

For more details on your extended weekend, stay tuned to News 4!

