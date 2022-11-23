South Sioux City school board offering superintendent position to Dr. Rony Ortega

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - The school board for South Sioux City Community Schools has voted to extend an offer to one of four superintendent candidates.

In a press release, the district said they are offering Dr. Rony Ortega the position. The offer is pending as contractual agreements and final background checks are done.

The decision comes after the four final candidates for the job had public interviews earlier this week.

“This was one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever made,” said board Vice President Chris Krueger after the board emerged from a long closed session.

Krueger said the board “struggled” with the decision because of the strengths of the finalists.

“We really had a talented slate of finalists, each candidate brought high-caliber educational knowledge and community relations,” said Krueger.

Ortega is currently serving as the Bryan High School Principal and he has held that position for four years. He formerly served as Executive Director of School Support and Supervision for the Omaha Public School District. He was also the principal of Buffett Magnet Middle School in Omaha for four years.

Ortega holds a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Nebraska - Omaha, a Master in Education Leadership from the University of Nebraska - Omaha, a Master in School Counseling from the University of Nebraska - Omaha , and a Bachelors in Secondary Education from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln.

Ortega will be replacing Todd Strom, who announced his retirement in September. Strom’s last day will be June 30, 2023. The Board of Education plans to officially approve his contract at its Dec. 12, 2022 regular meeting.

