A beautiful Thanksgiving Day, and some warmer weather ahead!

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Happy Thanksgiving everyone! We’re being treated to a beautiful, sunny fall day on this Thanksgiving, albeit a little bit of a breezy one. Highs are hitting the upper 40s across much of Siouxland, but with the 10-15 mph north-northwest wind we’re seeing and 25 mph wind gusts, it feels more like the low 40s and high 30s.

Thanksgiving night will be clear, breezy and chilly. Lows are expected to hit the low-to-mid 20s. The wind will be coming in from the west-southwest at around 5-10 mph, with gusts hitting 20 mph.

Black Friday will be a mild and beautiful sunny day, with highs above average for this time of year. We’re expecting highs to hit the mid-to upper 50s across the viewing area. The wind also will have died down to a light 5-10 mph breeze from the southwest. After you get your shopping done, be sure to get outside and enjoy that beautiful fall weather!

Friday night will be calm, clear and quiet. Lows are expected to dip to the low 30s. The wind will continue to be calm through the night, coming from the south at 5-10 mph.

Saturday, we’ll warm things right back up for another sunny and above average day. Highs should reach the mid to upper 50s across Siouxland. However, unlike on Friday, the wind will be a little blustery on this Saturday. We’re expecting 5-15 mph southerly winds, with gusts reaching 25 mph.

Saturday night we’ll cool things down to the high 20s and low 30s across the viewing area. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies, with the strong breeze continuing. However, it’ll now be coming in from the north at 5-15 mph, with gusts hitting 25 mph.

Sunday we’ll cool down a bit to some more average temperatures. We’re expecting mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s. Temperatures will continue to be more seasonal for a few days before we cool back down, and we even have a chance for some scattered rain and snow later in the week on Tuesday. Stay tuned to KTIV News 4 and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for additional updates!

