Muskies win physical battle against Omaha

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In a game that certainly did not lack aggression, or physicality the Sioux City Musketeers were able to get the job done and extend their winning streak to 4 games after defeating the Omaha Lancers 3-2 in an overtime victory.

The Muskies started out on top a pass from behind the net found Grant Slukynsky and the captain lit up the red light to take a 1-0 lead. That is where the score would stay for the rest of the first and second periods.

In the third Omaha put two goals on the board to take a 2-1 lead, but Tomek Haula put the puck across the line to tie things at two and send the game into Overtime.

Once the game was in OT Ben Poitras had the winner for the Muskies extending the winning streak to 4 games.

