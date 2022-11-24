Quiet travel weather continues into the weekend

By Ron Demers
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:04 AM CST
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our Thanksgiving Day is going to bring us cooler conditions but nothing that will be affecting travel for the most part except for some early morning fog in eastern Siouxland.

A cold front will be pushing to the east of the KTIV viewing area early in the day and that should help dissipate most of the fog early with partly cloudy skies to follow and much cooler highs in the low to mid 40s with a breezy northwest wind.

Tonight should stay about average with lows in the low 20s under partly cloudy skies.

Friday starts to warm right back up with highs in the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies and a much lighter wind.

We’ll continue with the sunny conditions on Saturday with highs again in the mid 50s.

Expect cooler conditions to return on Sunday with highs in the low 40s under a partly cloudy sky.

