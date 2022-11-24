‘Santa’s Castle’ in Storm Lake is opening up for the season Thursday

STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) - A castle dedicated to all things Christmas is gearing up for their holiday season.

Santa’s Castle, in Storm Lake, Iowa, opens for the season Thursday afternoon, Thanksgiving Day. The castle started as “Santa’s workshop” in the 1960s and evolved into Santa’s Castle in the 1970s.

To honor how long the castle has offered Christmas cheer, the theme this year is “Christmas Through the Decades”. As people go through the castle, they will see sections dedicated to the decades with Christmas movies and toys to go along with it.

The president of the castle’s board, Ron Hott, says visitors can look forward to these updates.

“We have totally redone the entire library. And there’s an upstairs and downstairs. The upstairs is full of decorations and animations and Santa. And downstairs there are two train sets as well as a really nice gift shop,” said Ron Hott.

The board that oversees Santa’s Castle meets throughout the year.

Once October hits, they start the hard work to make sure the castle can open for the season.

Hott says that hard work pays off the minute they open the doors.

“It’s all worth it when you see the smiles on the kids. When the kids go to see Santa and they come into the castle. When you hear them say ‘wow’ it makes it all worth it,” said Hott.

Every child who sees Santa will also get a free Christmas book.

Admission is $3 for ages 2 to 10, and $5 for ages 11 and up.

After the opening, tomorrow, “Santa’s Castle” will be open all month long, except Christmas Day.

Their hours are:

Thanksgiving: 2-5 pm

Day after Thanksgiving: 1-4 pm, 6-8pm

Saturdays: 1-4pm, 6-8pm

Sundays:1-4 pm

Weekdays: 6-8 pm

Christmas Eve and Day after Christmas: 1-4 pm

