Waterfowl die-off at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area prompts caution

By Jacob Comer
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST
CROFTON, Neb. (WOWT) - A waterfowl die-off has the state urging people to take caution when visiting a Recreation Area.

According to Nebraska Game and Parks, a waterfowl die-off was reported Nov. 22 at the Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area.

The waterfowl have been collected and a cause of death is being investigated.

Visitors to the Recreation Area should avoid contact with sick or dead birds and report them to Game and Parks.

More birds may be found over the holiday weekend due to the size of the lake.

The Lewis and Clark Recreation Area is home to the state’s largest reservoir. It affects waterfowl, gulls, bald eagles and other birds.

