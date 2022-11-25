185th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 flyover Kinnick Stadium at Hawkeye game

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Friday was a big day for the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City.

A Facebook post said: “185th KC-135 is in Cedar Rapids, ready for a game day flyover in Iowa City this afternoon.”

The plane flew over Kinnick stadium after the singing of the National Anthem before gametime.

Friday’s matchup is between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

