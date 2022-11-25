Mild fall days ahead!

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Happy Friday everyone! After a beautiful day on Thanksgiving, we’re seeing even more gorgeous weather on this Black Friday. We’re seeing highs in the mid-to-upper 50s across Siouxland with clear, sunny skies. The gusty winds from Thanksgiving Day have also calmed down to a much calmer 10 mph breeze from the south-southwest.

Friday night will be clear and calm, with lows sitting well above average in the low 30s. The winds will continue to be light, now coming in from the south at 5-10 mph.

This will make way for another beautiful day on Saturday. Highs are expected to reach the high 50s and even the low 60s in some areas, with mostly sunny skies. However, the winds will have picked up from Friday, coming in at 10-15 mph from the southwest with gusts reaching 20 mph.

Clouds will begin to roll in on Saturday night, with temperatures dropping to the high 20s and low 30s across Siouxland. We will also continue to see those gusty winds, now coming from the north at around 5-15 mph with gusts reaching 25 mph.

Highs on Sunday will be much closer to average for this time of year, peaking in the low-to-mid 40s with partly cloudy skies. It’ll be breezy as well, with winds coming in from the northwest at around 10-15 mph and gusts reaching 20 mph.

Sunday night will be mostly clear, chilly and breezy. Lows are expected to dip to the mid-to-high 20s. We’ll also continue to see gusty winds blowing at 10-15 mph with gusts reaching 25 mph, now coming in from the south.

These southerly winds will help make way for one more mild fall day on Monday, with highs expected to peak in the 50s. We’ll cool things down after that, and we even have the possibility of some snow and rain making its way into the viewing area on Tuesday. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV News 4 and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for updates!

