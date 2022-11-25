Quiet travel weather continues as warmer weather moves in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a bit of patchy morning fog for Friday morning, we’ll see plenty of afternoon sunshine with highs much warmer than yesterday in the upper 50s with just a light southwest wind.

Skies will stay mostly clear tonight with lows well above average in the low 30s with a south wind picking up a bit.

We’ll continue with the sunny conditions on Saturday with highs again in the upper 50s but we will have a stronger southwest wind that could gust up to 30 miles per hour at times.

Some clouds will move in Saturday night along a cold front and far southeastern Siouxland may even have a chance of seeing a light rain shower.

Some of those clouds could linger around Sunday morning before skies will then be clearing for the afternoon with highs much cooler in the low 40s with a northwesterly breeze.

The weather pattern will turn colder next week and it could even bring us a chance of some light snow on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.